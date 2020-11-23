PITTSBURG, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas on Monday were continuing efforts to identify and locate a man who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint Saturday evening in Pittsburg.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release on Sunday that the gunman entered the pharmacy in the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, 3011 N. Michigan St., about 6 p.m. Saturday, wearing a hooded coat and mask and displaying a handgun to pharmacy staff. Police said he demanded prescription medications and left the building moments later with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.
No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.
Officers who responded to a report of the crime were unable to locate a suspect in the area. Pittsburg police contacted the Bourbon County Sheriff's Department for assistance in tracking the suspect with a police dog. But the identity and whereabouts of the suspect remained unknown on Sunday.
