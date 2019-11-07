The name of the 73-year-old pedestrian who died early this week after being struck by a vehicle on North Broadway Street in Pittsburg, Kansas, has been released.
Pittsburg police say Mary B. Thornhill, of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene about 6 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of North Broadway. She had been walking south in the outside lane of traffic where she was struck and killed by a car driven by Marjorie E. Hallacy, 80, of Pittsburg.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police are asking that anyone having information related to the accident contact the local department at 620-231-1700 or on its automated tip line at 620-231-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
• Two Neosho resident were injured in a three-vehicle crash about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 60, about 2 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Yolanda Estrada, 63, driver of one of the vehicles, sought private medical attention for minor injuries. Meagan V. Sims, 21, driver of another vehicle, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle, David G. Vancuren, 36, of Grove, Oklahoma, was not injured.
According to the patrol, the Estrada van made a left turn in the path of the westbound Vancuren pickup truck, which after the collision crossed the centerline and struck the Sims car.
