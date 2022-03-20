PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police are investigating the shooting death of a man as a homicide.
Police were called early Saturday morning to the 100 block of West Park Street, where they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, Harold L. Sheets, 64, of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.
Verla L. Gilliland, 61, of Pittsburg, was being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond at the Crawford County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said in the release.
Police said they believe the shooting took place during an argument between the two. The investigation is ongoing.
