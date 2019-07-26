PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on two occasions in the past nine months.
Joshua E. Caswell, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday after a Pittsburg police investigation of information first reported to them by the victim on May 17. Caswell was arrested on two counts of rape and single counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and violation of a protection order, police said.
The rapes took place Nov. 10 and May 12, with the victim seven months pregnant at the time of the most recent assault, police said. The woman reportedly applied for a protection order after the May 12 rape. Authorities say the suspect violated the order on May 24 by attempting to contact her.
Caswell was being held at the Crawford County Jail on bonds totaling $202,000.
