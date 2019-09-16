PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police believe an Independence, Kansas, man taken into custody early Sunday morning in Pittsburg is responsible for a number of vehicle break-ins.
Officers responding at 5 a.m. Sunday to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Eighth Street contacted the driver of the vehicle and took him into custody when several items allegedly taken from other vehicles during the night were discovered inside his vehicle, according to a news release issued Monday by Pittsburg police.
Bryan L. Ramey, 19, is facing charges of burglary to a vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor count of theft. He was being held at the Crawford County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
