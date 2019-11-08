PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas City man is facing an array of drug and firearm charges following a traffic stop in Pittsburg in which significant amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release Friday that investigators with city police and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle Thursday morning near the intersection of 25th and Broadway streets.
According to the release, the driver, Keith L. Massey, 38, would not comply with requests that he step out of the vehicle. When Massey purportedly reached for something under the driver’s seat, one of the investigators deployed a stun gun on him, and he was subdued and placed under arrest.
Officers subsequently found a .40-caliber handgun under the seat as well as packages containing 155 grams of meth, 28 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of heroin.
Massey was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault of an officer with a deadly weapon; possession of a firearm by a felon; interference with law enforcement; distribution of meth, cocaine, and marijuana; felony possession of heroin, meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody Friday at the Crawford County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Police said Massey was on parole in Missouri at the time of his arrest.
A 31-year-old Kansas City woman who was in his company when he was stopped was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and also was taken to the jail for booking.
