PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 20-year-old Pittsburg man who police had tabbed as a suspect in Tuesday morning's armed robbery at a Pittsburg convenience store was being held Thursday night in jail at Parsons after a brief police chase there.

David Lamont Young III was being held in connection with a chase Thursday morning after Parsons police tried to arrest him after recognizing him as the suspect in the armed robbery at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Snak-Atak convenience store at 1101 E. Fourth St. in Pittsburg. The clerk was held at gunpoint during the robbery but was not injured, authorities said.

