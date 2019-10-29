PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police are searching for a man in the robbery of a convenience store with a handgun.
Police said they were called to the Snak-Atak, 1101 E. Fourth St., about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The store clerk reported to police being held at gunpoint by a man who took an undetermined amount of cash and ran.
The man was described as being about 6-foot-2 and weighing 250 to 270 pounds; he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask, police said.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 620-231-1700 or the automated tip line at 620-231-8477.
