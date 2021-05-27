PITTSBURG, Kan. — It took a little more than an hour Thursday morning for police in Pittsburg to talk a man with a gas can and uncertain intentions down from the top of a building's fire escape.
Officers were dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to 506 N. Pine St. where a man was reported to be standing on the top platform of a building's fire escape with what the caller believed was an incendiary device.
Police said the man did not appear to be armed but would not come down and speak with officers. There was a gas can with a paper towel sticking out of its pour spout near where he was standing on the platform, necessitating the calling of city firefighters to the scene, evacuation of nearby businesses and the shutting down of the closest intersections as precautions, polcie said.
Negotiators began talking to the man, while one officer climbed the escape and removed the gas can from the platform without resistance from the subject of the call.
At 11:42 a.m. the 31-year-old finally came down the fire escape and was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, police said.
