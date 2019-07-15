PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police arrested a 36-year-old suspect on a vehicle theft charge Sunday morning in a sting operation using a GPS-equipped decoy vehicle.
Officers parked a GPS-equipped vehicle in the 600 block of South Elm Street in Pittsburg that began showing movement about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Pittsburg Police Department. Officers responding to the indication of a theft in progress located the vehicle in an alley in the 200 block of East Adams Street and arrested Jacob D. Lawson on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
Lawson remained in custody Monday at the Crawford County Jail without any bond set because of alleged violations of parole, according to the release.
