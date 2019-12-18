PITTSBURG, Kan. — An 18-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man from Pittsburg were arrested Wednesday by local authorities after the theft of a pickup truck and a vehicle pursuit, police said in a news release.
Davisey A.P. Morris was charged with misdemeanor DUI, felony aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony interference with law enforcement and felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.
Jerome L. Devore was arrested and charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle and felony interference with law enforcement. Morris was being held in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond and Devore on a $3,000 cash bond.
Officers were dispatched at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 400 block of East 24th Street in Pittsburg in response to a report of auto theft. The caller said a pickup was stolen by a female who was driving with a male passenger.
About 2 a.m., Pittsburg police spotted the stolen vehicle on East 10th Street in Pittsburg. The release said Morris failed to yield and swerved at one of the police vehicles during the pursuit, but the officer avoided a collision. The pursuit continued to the area of Monroe and Locust streets, where the vehicle stopped.
Devore and Morris ran from the location but were apprehended, according to the release.
