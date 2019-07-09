A Pittsburg, Kansas, resident was injured in a one-vehicle wreck shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Southwest 20th Road, 2 miles west of Mindenmines in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tanna L. Burns, 18, a passenger in a westbound vehicle driven by Hailey J. Burns, 20, of Pittsburg, was taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with minor injuries.
According to the state patrol, the Burns vehicle slide off the road on a curve, hit a ditch embankment and overturned.
