A Pittsburg, Kansas, woman was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Missouri Highway 43, 2 miles north of Moundville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Driver Torie N. Thomas, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:35 p.m. by Vernon County Deputy Coroner Richard Burdick.
The patrol said the southbound car ran off the road, struck a driveway entrance and overturned.
• Two people were injured in a one-car crash at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on N.E. 70th Road, 5 miles southeast of Sheldon in Barton County, the patrol said.
Driver Raymond E. Coerber, 18, of Joplin, suffered minor injuries. A 17-year-old passenger, who was not identified by the patrol because of his age, also suffered minor injuries. They were transported by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
The patrol said the eastbound car ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that involved a deer at 9:05 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 60, 3 miles east of Seneca, the patrol said.
Driver Mallorie H. King, 18, of Seneca, suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The driver of the other vehicle, Deanna S. Young, 49, of Neosho, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound King vehicle struck the deer and the deer struck the eastbound Young vehicle.
• A Nevada man was injured in a one-car crash at 2:10 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, 6 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, the patrol said.
Driver Jacob D. Odio, 22, suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
The patrol said the northbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.