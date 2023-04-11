A convicted felon who told his arresting officer in Carl Junction that he was carrying a handgun because "the streets are wild out there" was granted probation when he pleaded guilty Monday to firearm and burglary charges.
Chad L. Cargile, 44, changed his plea to guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary in a plea deal allowing the suspended sentences he received.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Cargile four years on each conviction with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Cargile was arrested on the firearm charge Sept. 23 when a Carl Junction officer checking out a report that a suspected felon was trying to sell some weapons chased him down and detained him. A handgun and some drug paraphernalia purportedly were found on his person.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant has felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms. A misdemeanor count with respect to the paraphernalia was dismissed by his plea deal.
The burglary count pertains to an arrest Oct. 26 when Cargile entered a camper trailer on East 16th Street in Duquesne without the owner's permission and stole a large collection of Barbie dolls and other items.
