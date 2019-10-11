A Carl Junction man took a plea offer Thursday on a felony domestic assault charge and received a suspended sentence and probation.
Payton H. Petticrew, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of misdemeanor assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault in connection with an incident March 19 at his residence on Terrill Lane in Carl Junction.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea deal and assessed Petticrew 90 days in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for a year. The judge ordered that he is to have no contact with the victim as a condition of probation and must submit to a mental health assessment at the Ozark Center and any recommended treatment.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant pushed his girlfriend up against a wall and began hitting her when she called him a "d---." When she threatened to call police on him, he took her phone from her. She grabbed a golf club to defend herself, and he took it away from her, pushed her onto a bed and started choking her, according to the affidavit. He eventually stopped and walked away, and she retrieved her phone and called police.
The affidavit states that police officers saw marks on her neck consistent with having been choked and that she had bruises and abrasions on her face and arms.
