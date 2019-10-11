A Joplin man pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault in a plea deal on a felony weapon charge and received a suspended sentence and probation.
Bellamy W. Moss, 18, took the plea offer at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. He had been facing a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley sentenced Moss to one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for a year. The judge ordered as a condition of probation that Moss submit to a mental health assessment at the Ozark Center and any recommended treatment.
The conviction stems from an incident Nov. 29 in an apartment complex at 1605 E. Campbell Parkway.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Moss approached Donald Tobolski in a threatening manner, demanding to know who he was. When Tobolski did not respond, Moss purportedly pulled the slide back on a handgun, pointed the weapon at Tobolski and again demanded to know who he was. Police later located a 9-mm pistol in a consent search of the defendant's home.
