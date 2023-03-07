A Webb City man took a plea offer this week on drug trafficking charges calling for a 20-year suspended sentence and probation.
Adrian L. Smith, 48, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea deal dismissing related counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm and allowing the suspended prison sentence.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Smith an underlying sentence of 20 years with five years of supervised probation.
The conviction pertains to a search warrant served May 10, 2019, on Smith's room at 1441 W. Central Ave. in Webb City. The Ozark Drug Enforcement Team seized about 70 grams of methamphetamine, two pistols and two digital scales in the search of the room, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Court records show that Smith has several prior arrests and convictions involving drugs and firearms.
