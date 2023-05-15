NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Monday in a Joplin case of felony domestic assault and was placed on probation.
Matthew V. Pritchard, 47, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of child endangerment and allowing a suspended sentence.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades accepted the plea bargain and assessed Pritchard one year in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.
The defendant was arrested March 15 after a domestic disturbance at a residence on Arbor Road in Joplin during which he struck the mother of his child in the face with both an open hand and his fist, and then choked her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The victim told police that he also accidentally struck their 2-year-old daughter on the thigh while trying to hit the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.