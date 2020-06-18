A Duquesne woman received a suspended sentence and probation this week when she took a plea offer in a stolen identities case.
Monica S. Cuske, 40, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of receiving stolen property in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forging instrument.
Her plea deal called for a six-year suspended sentence, which Judge Gayle Crane granted. The defendant was placed on supervised probation for five years.
The charges stemmed from an arrest by Joplin police on Dec. 17, 2018, after a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Range Line Road. A search of Cuske's vehicle turned up numerous credit cards belonging to other people, computers, a printer, a card reader, a bar code scanner, blank check stock, blank cards with magnetic strips and 225 gift cards to various stores, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
