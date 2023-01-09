A rural Carthage man was assessed a suspended imposition of sentence Monday on a conviction for driving while intoxicated in a case where he had been facing felony drug and firearm counts.
Kem A. Brown, 23, changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated in an agreement dismissing related counts of possession of marijuana, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, and calling for the suspended imposition of sentence.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and placed Brown on unsupervised probation for two years.
The charges stemmed from an arrest June 15 when a Carthage police officer stopped a vehicle Brown was driving for being on the wrong side of the street. The officer wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that Brown's responses were slow, that his speech was slurred and that he seemed confused.
Field sobriety tests led to Brown's arrest for driving while intoxicated and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up 5.8 ounces of marijuana in the glove compartment and a loaded handgun on the front passenger seat.
