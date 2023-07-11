A 28-year-old Carthage man changed his plea to guilty Monday on two counts of statutory rape involving a 16-year-old girl in a plea agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
David E. Rudolph pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to both counts of second-degree statutory rape that he was facing. His plea deal would limit the prison time he might receive to five years and allow the possibility of probation after 120 days served at the state's sex offender assessment unit.
Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain pending a sentencing hearing Aug. 28.
Rudolph was arrested July 20, 2021, after an investigation by Carthage police of a report that he had been having sex with a 16-year-old girl. A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant admitted to police that he'd had sex with the girl on two occasions that year.
