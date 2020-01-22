A rural Carl Junction woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges in a felony child endangerment and domestic assault case, and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence.
Jenae D. Lewis, 23, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, domestic assault and violation of a protection order in a deal with the prosecutor's office. Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea agreement and granted the defendant the suspended imposition of sentence with one year of unsupervised probation.
Lewis was accused of shoving her boyfriend, Kiyle Chiou, to the ground during an argument over food stamps Feb. 13 at their residence on County Road 303. Chiou was holding one of their children at the time and the child fell with him to the ground. A probable-cause affidavit states that neither the child nor the boyfriend suffered any serious injury. But Lewis was taken to a hospital for suicidal comments she made during the incident, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The defendant subsequently picked up three counts of violating protection orders issued in the case by allegedly going to Chiou's residence on March 9 and by sending him text messages on two occasions in April, according to court documents.
