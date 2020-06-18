A Carthage man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a statutory rape case and will be sentenced in August.
Dakota B. Bricker, 24, pleaded guilty to a count of fourth-degree child molestation at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. Judge David Mouton ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 31.
The conviction carries a possible sentence of up to four years in prison. The charge of second-degree statutory rape that Bricker had been facing has a punishment range of up to seven years.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Bricker sexually assaulted a girl under 17 in September 2018.
