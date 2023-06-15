A Carthage woman pleaded guilty this week to driving while intoxicated with her 8-year-old daughter in the car.
Berta M. Gomez, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced felony count of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and to first-degree child endangerment in an agreement capping the sentences she might be assessed on each conviction to no more than four years.
Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain, ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 3.
Gomez originally faced a more serious felony count of aggravated driving while intoxicated as well as the endangerment charge in connection with a traffic stop and arrest Aug. 12, 2021, on Gum Road in Jasper County.
A deputy stopped the SUV Gomez was driving when he saw it drift across both the centerline and the edge of the road. He had her perform field sobriety tests when he noticed that her eyes were bloodshot and she had a strong odor of intoxicants about her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Her blood alcohol content tested at 0.197%, or more than twice the legal limit for driving in Missouri, according to the affidavit.
The document further states that her driver's license was revoked at the time and that she had her daughter in the car with her. A misdemeanor count of driving while revoked would be dismissed under terms of her plea deal.
