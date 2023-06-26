A 36-year-old Joplin man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence Monday when he changed his plea to guilty on a felony domestic assault charge.
David D. Faulkner pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement calling for the suspended imposition of sentence.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and placed Faulkner on supervised probation for five years with the requirement that he submit to an evaluation at Ozark Center and any recommended anger management counseling.
Faulkner was arrested Sept. 18 after a disturbance at his residence on Ozark Avenue during which he choked his wife to the point she lost consciousness, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The incident left marks on her neck, according to the affidavit penned by the police officer who responded to a call reporting the disturbance.
