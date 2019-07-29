A 29-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge in a sexual assault case.
Christopher M. Gaudet pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of first-degree sodomy. He had been facing a charge of first-degree rape in addition to the sodomy charge in connection with the sexual assault Oct. 24 of an 18-year-old woman in Joplin.
The woman told police that she fell asleep on the defendant's couch after drinking some rum he provided her. She later woke up to find him sexually assaulting her on the floor of the room, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal at Monday's hearing and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set Gaudet's sentencing hearing for Sept. 16.
