Two convicted sex offenders pleaded guilty this week to failure to keep their registration current with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a third was sentenced on a prior plea to the offense.
Nathaniel C. Norris, 26, of rural Carthage, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree burglary in a plea agreement dismissing vehicle tampering and resisting arrest charges he was facing. Norris had pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to failure to register as a sex offender.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal on the other charges Monday and assessed Norris concurrent terms of four years for the registration violation and five years for the burglary.
Norris was convicted of a misdemeanor offense of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl in 2014 in Neosho and is required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides. A probable-cause affidavit states that he failed to provide the sheriff's office his new address when he moved in February 2017.
The burglary conviction pertains to a theft of a motorcycle on June 22, 2018, from the garage of a residence on Baker Street in Carthage.
Craig A. Bailey, 34, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday to a 2017 charge of failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement dismissing a 2018 count for the same alleged offense. The plea agreement also capped the prison time Bailey might receive at three years.
Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Bailey the three years, but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation instead for five years.
Bailey has a 2011 conviction in Minnesota for distributing sexually explicit material to children and is required to register as a sex offender in Missouri, A compliance check by sheriff's office investigators in October 2017 found that Bailey had not been living at the address he provided the sheriff's office for about eight months.
Nancy K. Dobson, 75, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday to a 2016 charge of failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement capping the prison time she might receive at no more than two years. Crane ordered a sentencing assessment of Dobson and set her sentencing hearing on Sept. 16.
Dobson was convicted of sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl in 1991 in Jasper County. She was found to be living at an address other than the one she provided the sheriff's office in 2016.
