An alcohol sales compliance check of 30 stores over the Memorial Day weekend found four that sold to an underage purchaser, according to Joplin police.
Those in violation of the state's alcohol sales laws were identified by police as Dave's Mini Mart, 801 S. Maiden Lane; Alp's Discount Liquor & Smokes, 2602 S. Main St.; and Zip's convenience stores at 2702 S. Main St. and 1201 S. Range Line Road.
Police said in a news release that employees of the Zip's store on Range Line Road fled from officers when confronted about the matter and that additional charges will be sought against them.
Additional compliance checks of licensed retailers are planned over the next several weeks, according to the Joplin Police Department. The checks entail the use of underage buyers who enter businesses and attempt to purchase alcohol products while under the supervision of officers.
In advance of this series of compliance checks, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri recently offered free training of employees who work at licensed retailers of alcohol products in state laws governing sales to minors.
