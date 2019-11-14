A Joplin police officer on patrol was able to nab one of two fleeing suspects in a burglary Wednesday night on Kentucky Avenue.
Capt. Nick Jimenez, with the Joplin Police Department, said an officer on patrol shortly after 11 p.m. spotted two men running to a vehicle parked in an alley in the 2000 block of South Kentucky Avenue. The officer was able to detain the man who ran to the driver's side of the vehicle, but the other man got away on foot, Jimenez said.
Alexander J. Jeffries, 32, of Joplin, was placed under arrest when the officer determined probable cause to believe that the two suspects had been inside the garage of a residence at 2028 S. Kentucky Ave., without the occupant's permission. Jeffries was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
