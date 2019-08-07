PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 19-year-old man from Columbia, Missouri, has been charged with a stabbing that took place Tuesday night at a convenience store in Pittsburg.
The Pittsburg Police Department said officers were called at 8:10 p.m. to the Casey's convenience store at 2912 N. Broadway St. for a fight in progress inside the store.
Officers immediately detained a suspect at the scene and began providing treatment to a second man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim, Marquis C. Witt, 23, of Chicago, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, where he was treated and released.
The suspect, Noah R. Futura, was arrested and booked into the Crawford County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and possession of marijuana. He was being held on a $5,000 bond.
Police said Witt and Futura apparently had arrived at the store with several other people in the same vehicle. An argument over money and a missing cellphone erupted between the two men in the Casey's parking lot.
Witt had accused Futura of taking his cellphone, police said. As the fight turned physical, Futura purportedly drew a knife and stabbed Witt in the chest. Police said the wound was not life-threatening and Witt chased Futura inside the store, where the fight continued with bystanders attempting to intervene just before officers arrived.
