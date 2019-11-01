Joplin police said in a statement Friday that they made 55 checks on Thursday night for compliance with state law that restricts Halloween activities of registered sex offenders.
Police said that they have turned over requests to the Jasper County prosecutor's office for charges in connection with three arrests that were made. State law makes noncompliance a misdemeanor.
Jasper County's prosecutor, Theresa Kenney, said her office received a case Friday for consideration of charges against one person and the information was still under review.
The law requires those registered under certain sections of state law as sex offenders avoid all contact with children on the holiday. On Halloween, they are to keep the lights off outside their homes and post a sign that no candy or treats are available, the law states.
