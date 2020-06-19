PITTSBURG, Kan. — Authorities removed six homemade explosive devices from a residence where a drug-related search warrant was being served Thursday morning in Pittsburg.
Raskia Q. Colbert, 43, was taken into custody in the 400 block of West Fifth Street as the search warrant was being served about 7 a.m.
Subsequent discovery of the homemade explosive devices caused Pittsburg police to discontinue the search, back out of the residence and notify the Kansas State Highway Patrol's hazardous devices unit. The patrol's unit arrived on the scene and removed six devices from the residence that were detonated safely and are being preserved as evidence, according to a news release from Pittsburg police.
Following removal of the devices, the search was resumed and undisclosed amounts of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were seized at the address. Police said Colbert was being charged with felony possession and distribution of cocaine, possession of a weapon as a felon, both misdemeanor and felony possession of a drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Police said an ongoing investigation of an early-morning explosion heard May 18 in the 2100 block of Broadway in Pittsburg determined that Colbert was involved with resulting damage to a residence and is also facing charges of felony use of explosives, an aggravated felony of arson, an aggravated felony of assault and misdemeanor damage to property.
Colbert was being held Thursday at the Crawford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
