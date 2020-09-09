PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg resident's home security system helped the resident interrupt a burglary in progress, which led to the arrest of the culprit when a detective responding to the scene spotted him breaking into another home.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that a resident in the 500 block of North Walnut Street received an alarm about 11:55 a.m. Wednesday through the home surveillance system and surprised the intruder by returning home. The suspect fled the house, but the resident was able to provide police with a description, which proved useful when a detective responding to the scene saw the suspect entering another house.
Officers responding to the second address were able to arrest the man after a brief foot chase. Police said items belonging to the victim were found in the suspect's possession.
Gary L. Murphy, 59, of Pittsburg, was charged with felony counts of burglary and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage. He was being held at the Crawford County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
