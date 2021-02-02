Joplin police are investigating a reported attempt early Saturday morning to set a house on fire in the 1300 block of East Central Street.
Cpl. Isaac Costley of the Joplin Police Department said police officers responding to a report of fire about 3:40 a.m. put out fires burning in a baby stroller on the side of the residence and at the back door of the address. The occupant of the residence, Russell K. Mattison, 48, escaped injury, he said.
Costley said a witness told officers that they saw a man approach the house and set both fires. No arrests had been made in the case by Monday afternoon.
