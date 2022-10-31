A 40-year-old man treated early Friday morning at Freeman Hospital West for a serious head injury is believed to have been assaulted inside the Guitars club on West Seventh Street in Joplin.
Police Sgt. Jason Stump said an officer was called to the hospital after Juan J. Tamayo, of Joplin, showed up there with an injury sustained when he was pushed, fell to the floor and struck his head sometime between 12:30 and 1:18 a.m. Sunday.
Stump said Tamayo was unable to identify his assailant, and the case remained under investigation without any arrest having been made.
