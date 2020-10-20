A 30-year-old woman from Diamond reported being raped at a party Saturday night in Joplin.
Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said officers responded to a report of a woman in need of assistance on the southeast side of the city and found the woman hiding behind a vehicle with no covering other than a bedsheet.
Davis said she told officers that she had been drinking at party in a residence that had turned into an orgy during which she believed she was sexually assaulted. Davis said he could not tell from the report that had been submitted whether she was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.
He said the report remained under investigation Monday without any arrest having been made.
