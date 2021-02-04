PITTSBURG, Kan. — The stabbing Wednesday of a 41-year-old man in Pittsburg remained under investigation Thursday with no arrest and no suspect identified as yet.
Officers were called at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg regarding a man being treated there for a stab wound to his abdomen.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release Thursday that the man's injury was not life-threatening and that he has since been released from the hospital. Police said he provided officers a statement as to how he acquired the injury but was unable to identify any suspect.
The news release said investigators believe the stabbing took place at a residence in Pittsburg and was not a random act of violence.
