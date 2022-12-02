A Joplin man was caught this week, police say, in possession of components used to manufacture methamphetamine.
Stanley R. Watkins Jr., 45, was detained Tuesday afternoon near Sixth Street and Byers Avenue when a patrol officer noticed he resembled a suspect in a photo being circulated by investigators looking into a recent burglary.
Sgt. Jason Stump said a backpack that the officer observed Watkins set down on the ground as the officer approached him was found to contain several components of a meth lab, and Watkins was arrested and charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.