A Joplin man was caught this week, police say, in possession of components used to manufacture methamphetamine. 

Stanley R. Watkins Jr., 45, was detained Tuesday afternoon near Sixth Street and Byers Avenue when a patrol officer noticed he resembled a suspect in a photo being circulated by investigators looking into a recent burglary.

Sgt. Jason Stump said a backpack that the officer  observed Watkins set down on the ground as the officer approached him was found to contain several components of a meth lab, and Watkins was arrested and charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.