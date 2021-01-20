Joplin police stopped and arrested Tuesday afternoon a 28-year-old woman who was in possession of a car reported stolen in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Capt. Will Davis said a patrol officer stopped the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu near Broadway and Michigan Avenue when he ran its plates and they came back as having been stolen off another vehicle in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The officer learned that the car itself had been reported stolen and that its driver, Destiny B. Fletcher, 28, of Joplin, had an outstanding warrant issued with respect to a prior vehicle tampering charge picked up three months ago in Newton County.
The discovery of two syringes and a drug pipe in the vehicle and on Fletcher's person resulted in a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the felony tampering charge, Davis said.
