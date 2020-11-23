Joplin police are looking for a suspect in a purported domestic assault and theft of vehicle.
Capt. Will Davis said Lenneeaa R. Miller, 21, told police that she and her boyfriend got into an argument over her car keys Sunday afternoon that culminated in the boyfriend choking her and taking the keys and a gold 2001 Pontiac Bonneville belonging to her mother.
Davis said neither the boyfriend nor the vehicle had been located by Monday afternoon. Miller did not require medical attention, according to Davis.
