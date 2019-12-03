Joplin police are looking for a suspect believed to have swindled $600 out of an elderly woman on phony home repairs he claimed to have completed for her.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said the purported swindle took place Nov. 5 when a man contacted a 72-year-old woman at her residence on the northeast side of the city about some broken shingles he supposedly spotted on her roof. He offered to replace the shingles for her and also convinced her that he had discovered some damaged rafters that needed to be replaced.
Jimenez said the man ended up charging her $600, which she paid by check. But her grandson could find no signs of damage to her roof or rafters when he later learned of the matter. The alleged fraud was reported to police Monday and remained under investigation on Tuesday without any arrest having been made.
