Joplin police chased down a suspect in a home burglary Saturday night in central Joplin.
Capt. Will Davis said one of two young women who live in the 1000 block of South Moffet Avenue reported that they heard noises outside their home shortly after she had returned home. The two women hid and called police when they heard an intruder enter the home, Davis said.
An officer arriving at the address spotted a man running away and pursued him on foot. The officer ended up using a stun gun to take Cory A. Dowty, 29, of Joplin, into custody, Davis said. The officer purportedly saw Dowty discard a purse as he fled, and the handbag was recovered and identified by one of the victims as belonging to her.
Dowty has been charged with first-degree burglary, stealing and resisting arrest.
