A Joplin police officer assisted a person out of a burning house Monday afternoon before city firefighters arrived on the scene.
The Joplin Fire Department responded to a report of a fire about 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Monroe Avenue and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a back porch of the single-story residence. Firefighters eventually were able to enter the house and extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an overloaded generator.
No injuries were reported. A department news release stated that the resident assisted by the officer was the lone occupant of the address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.