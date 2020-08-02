A pedestrian was killed early Sunday on Interstate 44 in the Joplin city limits, according to Joplin police.
Police said they received a call at 3:39 a.m. about someone walking in the traffic lanes of I-44 and shortly thereafter received a call reporting that a person had been hit by a vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and no further information was available from police Sunday night.
• A 74-year-old Shell Knob woman was killed in the two-vehicle accident about 8 a.m. Friday on Highway 39, about 5 miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The victim was identified as Tessie S. Mead, driver of a northbound car. Freddy L. Stephens, 57, of Diamond, sought private attention for minor injuries.
The patrol said the Mead vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the Stephens southbound vehicle.
• A 19-year-old Carthage woman was injured shortly after midnight Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on County Road 100, about 3 miles northeast of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Sydney Sanders, driver of a southbound vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
According to the patrol, the Sanders vehicle ran off the road, struck a mailbox and a culvert, overturned, and then hit a post.
• The drivers in a two-vehicle crash were injured about 5 p.m. Saturday Business Loop 49 at River Road, about a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Galina V. Panarina, 62, of Joplin, driver of a northbound vehicle, was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries. Melvin R. Daugherty, 62, of Neosho, driver of a southbound vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The Panarina vehicle attempted a U-turn and pulled into the path of the Daugherty vehicle, the patrol said.
• A year-old child and a 23-year-old Cassville resident were injured in a single-vehicle accident about 2 p.m. Friday on County Road 2180, about 6 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
The child and Tyler L. Spreeman, passengers of a vehicle driven by Monte C. Lucas, were taken to Mercy Hospital Cassvile with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the Lucas car ran off the road and struck a tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.