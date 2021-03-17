Joplin police are investigating two reported sexual assaults of Joplin High School students.
Capt. Will Davis said a school resource officer learned Monday of a possible sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl this past weekend. He said police received another report Tuesday of an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl believed to have taken place in January.
Both reports remained under investigation Wednesday with Davis uncertain if either report had been corroborated as yet by investigators. He said the information received to date is that the two assaults took place off campus and are not related.
No arrests have been made, he said.
