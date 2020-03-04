Joplin police are investigating the suspected financial exploitation of an elderly victim by a man who offered to repair his porch.

Cpl. Ben Cooper said the man purportedly charged the 78-year-old victim $500 to replace a couple of boards on his porch and then kept coming back and asking for additional pay. Cooper said the victim provided him another $100 cash and his debit card information, which resulted in a $450 charge to his bank account.

The case was reported to police on Tuesday and remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made.

Tags

Recommended for you