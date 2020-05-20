Joplin police were investigating a Wednesday morning incident that sent a man to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers dispatched at 11:21 a.m. to the vicinity of North Street and School Avenue with regard to a reported shooting located a man with a gunshot wound. The man, whose name is being withheld pending further investigation, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Jimenez declined to release any other details, except to say that no suspects were being sought in the shooting and that no arrests had been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.