Joplin police released a statement Monday saying a nonfatal shooting of a woman Sunday night by her boyfriend was determined to be accidental, but the Jasper County prosecutor's office filed an assault charge against him.
Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots at 931 S. McKinley Ave. and found a woman with a wound to her abdomen. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition on Monday.
Capt. Will Davis said in a news release that an initial investigation determined that Travis K. Brown, 48, of Joplin, accidentally shot his girlfriend while cleaning a handgun. Brown, however, was arrested on charges of stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm when investigators determined that the gun was stolen, Davis said in the release. The statement added that the shooting remained under investigation Monday.
The prosecutor's office filed charges of second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property on Brown late Monday afternoon when Davis could not be reached for comment on the apparent discrepancy between the police statement and the actual charges filed.
