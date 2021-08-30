Joplin police have asked for public assistance to locate a Kirksville registered sex offender wanted on warrants for sex crimes.
Police believe Joshua D. Pearson, 39, is in the Joplin area, according to a social media post Monday.
He is sought on warrants in connection with charges filed in Adair County accusing him of statutory rape and sodomy involving an 11-year-old girl in Kirksville.
Police said Pearson is believed to be driving a black GMC Sierra crew cab pickup truck with rust near the passenger side wheel well.
Police are asking that anyone with information to call them at 417-623-3131.
