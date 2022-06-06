Joplin police are seeking witnesses to the fatal crash of a scooter early Sunday morning on Interstate 44 that claimed the life of a Carthage man.
The Joplin Police Department announced in a news release Monday that Juan Fuentes Jr., 44, was killed in the accident at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the 4.5-mile marker.
Fuentes was operating a motor scooter in the outside lane when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. He was thrown from the scooter, and his body subsequently was struck by multiple passing vehicles, police said.
The major crash squad of the Joplin Police Department is investigating the accident and would like to speak with any witnesses to the initial crash. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Jared Delzell at 417-623-3131, extension 1633, or at jdelzell@joplinmo.org.
